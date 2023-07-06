IFP Advisors Inc Sells 12,803 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,803 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJAN. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 24,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS NJAN opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.46.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

