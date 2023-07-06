IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,476 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,936,996,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,580,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.27.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.3 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $443.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $428.87 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $454.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.42.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

