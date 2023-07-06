IFP Advisors Inc Sells 16,155 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,155 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $556,101.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,993.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 8,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $556,101.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,402 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,993.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,082 shares of company stock worth $7,614,967. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $69.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.04 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.04.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

