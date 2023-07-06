IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,539 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $189.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.95 and its 200-day moving average is $178.91. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $125.26 and a 1 year high of $196.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.