IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,768 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in NiSource by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NI. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NiSource Stock Performance

In other NiSource news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 68.03%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

