IFP Advisors Inc Sells 290 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $14,217,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Wealth CMT increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 91,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $231,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $48.92 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.74.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.7978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.