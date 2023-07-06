IFP Advisors Inc Sells 4,425 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,620,000 after purchasing an additional 999,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Insider Activity

Xcel Energy Price Performance

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $63.79 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average of $66.91.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.