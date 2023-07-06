IFP Advisors Inc Sells 480 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 30,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $27,899,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 15,826 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.45.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE BBWI opened at $38.21 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

