IFP Advisors Inc Sells 5,969 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,835 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on FCX shares. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 3.9 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

