IFP Advisors Inc Sells 639 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,932,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 322,602 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,678,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,072,000 after purchasing an additional 294,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,860.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

HSIC stock opened at $79.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.