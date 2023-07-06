IFP Advisors Inc Sells 7,399 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAVE. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 42,330 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.30. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

