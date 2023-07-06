IFP Advisors Inc Sells 76 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYT. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

RYT opened at $291.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.33 and its 200-day moving average is $267.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $213.47 and a 1-year high of $286.56. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

