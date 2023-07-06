IFP Advisors Inc Sells 8,270 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,270 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.69.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $182.12 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.54 and a 52 week high of $184.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

