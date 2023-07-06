Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,390 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 434,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $4,349,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS PAPR opened at $30.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $681.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

