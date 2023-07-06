Insider Selling: HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CEO Sells 156,976 Shares of Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $4,817,593.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,516,764.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.21. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $35.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of HP by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of HP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

