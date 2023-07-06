Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells 53,741 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of INTU opened at $457.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $438.41 and a 200 day moving average of $421.87. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,541,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intuit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,484,790,000 after purchasing an additional 120,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuit by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,948,558,000 after purchasing an additional 210,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,151,000 after purchasing an additional 73,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

