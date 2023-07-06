Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Sells 10,960 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $5,894,178.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,382,102.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, Michael Hsing sold 2,785 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $1,141,237.30.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $5,211,229.10.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $523.26 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $553.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $451.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,764 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 516.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,441,000 after acquiring an additional 733,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,233,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,524,000 after acquiring an additional 293,326 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

