Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Sells 36,000 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total transaction of $9,144,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,630,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,264,400.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $257.88 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.34, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

