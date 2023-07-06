Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) EVP Sells 36,000 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total transaction of $9,144,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,630,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,264,400.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 1st, Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00.
- On Monday, May 1st, Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance
Shares of PANW stock opened at $257.88 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.34, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
