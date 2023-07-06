Insider Selling: Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Major Shareholder Sells 6,885,415 Shares of Stock

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Savers Value Village Stock Down 3.5 %

SVV stock opened at $22.37 on Thursday. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

