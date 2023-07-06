Insider Selling: Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Sells 6,304,914 Shares of Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd sold 6,304,914 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $448,468,532.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:SXT opened at $69.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.87. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $63.17 and a twelve month high of $89.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.87 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

