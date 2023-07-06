Insight Folios Inc Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.7% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,178,548,000 after acquiring an additional 803,013 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after acquiring an additional 54,326,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,958,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,643,000 after purchasing an additional 294,671 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,148 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Shares of JNJ opened at $162.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a market cap of $423.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

