Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Position Reduced by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Integer by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Integer Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $86.72 on Thursday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $89.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.09. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Integer had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $378.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Integer

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $303,956.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at $765,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

