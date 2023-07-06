Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 689.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1,310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RDIV stock opened at $39.22 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $827.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average is $41.71.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

