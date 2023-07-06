iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Holdings Lowered by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IJT stock opened at $113.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $123.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.3029 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

