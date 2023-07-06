Jeffery Westphal Sells 608,798 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 608,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $11,615,865.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,301,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,826,934.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jeffery Westphal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertex alerts:

On Wednesday, June 28th, Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $14,608,000.00.

Vertex Price Performance

VERX stock opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $23.77.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.68 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tensile Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vertex by 624.8% in the third quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 5,220,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,799,000 after purchasing an additional 281,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex by 25.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after purchasing an additional 717,947 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,906,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,132 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vertex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares during the period. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VERX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

About Vertex

(Free Report)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.