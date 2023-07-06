John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.65

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and traded as low as $4.58. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 47,139 shares changing hands.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.75%.

About John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

