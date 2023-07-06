Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stake Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,328.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Barclays cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.02%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.