Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.