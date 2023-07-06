Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 78.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 671,294 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,380,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,951 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,578,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $716,198,000 after buying an additional 750,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,330,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $514,330,000 after buying an additional 215,632 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $17.08 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.