KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Purchases $12,857,150.52 in Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 459,348 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,857,150.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,417,129.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kkr Alternative Assets Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $55.26 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $60.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average is $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,667,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,267 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,930,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,309,373,000 after acquiring an additional 842,229 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,699,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $403,764,000 after acquiring an additional 260,606 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

