LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 1,084 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.8% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $162.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.73. The firm has a market cap of $423.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

