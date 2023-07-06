Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Position Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after buying an additional 519,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,393,752 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,605,238,000 after buying an additional 1,539,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after buying an additional 394,616 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,145,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $439,607,000 after buying an additional 742,471 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $278,734,000 after buying an additional 1,966,755 shares during the period. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.35.

Shares of LVS opened at $55.30 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of -76.80, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.72.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

