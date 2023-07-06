Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.92.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $1,312,958.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,386 shares of company stock valued at $10,555,749. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $145.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $149.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.79 and its 200 day moving average is $120.14.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

