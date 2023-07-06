Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,277,135,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after acquiring an additional 876,725 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,057,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,055,000 after acquiring an additional 804,563 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,924.1% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 538,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,403,000 after purchasing an additional 524,847 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,442,000 after purchasing an additional 446,033 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $116.97 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $108.81 and a one year high of $172.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.38 and its 200 day moving average is $133.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 109.49%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

