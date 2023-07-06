Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA stock opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.28. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $32.47.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.