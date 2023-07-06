Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 34,800 Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AUB. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average is $32.58. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $41.04.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.