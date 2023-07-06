Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,130,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Qualys by 4.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in Qualys by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 38,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QLYS. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total transaction of $203,385.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,293,898.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total transaction of $646,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,895 shares in the company, valued at $21,304,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total transaction of $203,385.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,555 shares in the company, valued at $7,293,898.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

QLYS stock opened at $127.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.68. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. On average, analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

