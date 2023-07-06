Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 13.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE BYD opened at $67.09 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.86.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $963.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Featured Stories

