Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Steven Madden Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $461.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.83 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Insider Activity at Steven Madden

In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $170,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,509.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

