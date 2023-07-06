Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Xylem by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $110.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.01 and a 200-day moving average of $105.68. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.80 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

