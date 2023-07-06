Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.24 Million Stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARNC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 50.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at $40,544,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth $25,707,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arconic by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,389,000 after acquiring an additional 991,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arconic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,653,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,559,000 after acquiring an additional 791,501 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.83. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $30.68.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

