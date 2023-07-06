Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Select Medical by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Select Medical by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Select Medical by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.84. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $295,795.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,989 shares in the company, valued at $971,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $1,431,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,939,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,682,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 10,044 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $295,795.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,526.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,011 shares of company stock worth $7,430,306. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Select Medical

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Featured Articles

