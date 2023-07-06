Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.31 Million Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 48,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 461.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 15,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at about $5,288,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair raised MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

MSA Safety Trading Down 1.2 %

MSA Safety stock opened at $167.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -986.29 and a beta of 0.99. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.75 and a 12 month high of $176.00.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $398.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.77 million. MSA Safety had a positive return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is -1,105.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MSA Safety news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,543.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,991 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

