Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Waters by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Waters in the first quarter worth $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Waters by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Waters by 39.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.09.

Waters Price Performance

WAT stock opened at $266.56 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $248.18 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.21 and a 200 day moving average of $303.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.