Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,900,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2,254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 831,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,216,000 after purchasing an additional 795,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 764,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,930,000 after purchasing an additional 374,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $218.92 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $227.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.70%.

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

