Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 248,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $283.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.24. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.91 and a twelve month high of $318.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.63.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

