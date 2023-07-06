Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KFY. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Price Performance

KFY stock opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.49. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Korn Ferry Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.