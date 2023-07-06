Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,450 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,508,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,612,000 after buying an additional 1,444,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $23,760,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,938,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,235,000 after buying an additional 661,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $6,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Activity at Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 13,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $233,616.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,717.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

