Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AutoNation by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 37,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $5,104,862.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,230,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,635,293.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 37,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $5,104,862.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,230,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,635,293.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mark Manley bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,528 shares of company stock valued at $40,282,258. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoNation Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on AN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

AN opened at $167.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.16 and its 200 day moving average is $132.01. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $170.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.