Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RH were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in RH by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $279,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,845,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.53.

RH opened at $332.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.08. RH has a 52-week low of $227.00 and a 52-week high of $351.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.16.

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

